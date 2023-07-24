BHU student alleges sexual harassment, two booked

In her complaint, the 28 year-student alleged that she studying at the cyber library on Saturday afternoon when Rai and his accomplices reached there and started misbehaving with her. They forced her to leave the library.

She also alleged that when she left the cyber library and was heading towards the central library of the university, Rai and his associates started chasing and abusing her.

Moreover, they caught her by her hands and dragged her towards the central library.

She demanded action against the accused stating that the incident had mentally disturbed her.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the cops scanned the CCTV footage of the university as part of the probe.

Police said that the accused would be arrested very soon.