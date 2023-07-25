Biden admin sues Texas over water barriers to block migrants crossing border

The Joe Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against the Texas state over deploying water barriers in the Rio Grande aimed to block migrants from crossing into the US from Mexico.

In the lawsuit, the Department of Justice is asking the US District Court in the Western District of Texas to force the state to remove the existing marine barriers and stop building more in the border river, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department on Monday alleged that Texas and its Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act by building a structure in US water without permission from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The marine barriers "constitute an unauthorized obstruction to the navigable capacity of waters of the United States", according to the lawsuit.