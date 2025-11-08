Bihar ARO suspended after VVPAT slips found scattered on roadside

A major administrative lapse during the Bihar Assembly elections surfaced on Saturday after a large number of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips were found scattered along a roadside in Samastipur district. The Election Commission immediately suspended an assistant returning officer (ARO) and ordered a criminal case against him for negligence, even as it asserted that the integrity of polling remains unaffected.

The slips were discovered near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment, not far from where polling teams had been stationed. A video showing bundles of VVPAT slips lying on the ground went viral on social media, triggering concerns among voters and prompting opposition parties to allege administrative incompetence.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the district magistrate had been asked to visit the spot and conduct a detailed inquiry. Preliminary assessment showed the slips belonged to a mock poll — a test run conducted before actual voting begins to verify the functioning of the EVM-VVPAT system.