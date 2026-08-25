Bihar: BPSC protest turns tense in Patna as students clash with police

Thousands of students clashed with Bihar Police in Patna on Tuesday while marching towards the chief minister’s residence to press their demands over examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The protesters, many of them aspirants for the Teachers’ Recruitment Exams scheduled to be conducted by the BPSC next month, had announced a ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao’ to demand that the written examination be conducted in a single stage instead of being divided into preliminary and main examinations.

A section of the protesters also sought cancellation of the BPSC Combined Competitive Examination held earlier this year, alleging irregularities in the process.

The procession began at Gandhi Maidan, with Left-affiliated student and youth organisations, including SFI and DYFI, also joining the demonstration.

Police deployed heavy security along the nearly five-kilometre route leading towards the chief minister’s residence. Water cannons were used at J P Golambar after protesters attempted to move past barricades.

Despite the water cannons, protesters continued their march and broke through barricades, reaching Dak Bungalow crossing, one of Patna’s busiest intersections and an important route towards Patna Junction, the Patna High Court and the Income Tax Office.

Protesters pelt stones, police use force

The situation turned tense at Dak Bungalow crossing, where videos circulated on social media showing police personnel carrying out a lathi-charge as protesters threw stones at them.

One video showed a young police officer allegedly slapping a protester. Another showed a female protester lying by the roadside after apparently fainting. It was not immediately clear whether she had sustained an injury or collapsed because of dehydration amid the humid weather.

Several protesters were detained and taken to different locations by the police. The exact number of detainees and details of injuries were not immediately available.

The protesters were also angry over remarks allegedly made by BPSC examination controller Rakesh Kumar Singh on Monday.

Singh had used the Hindi proverb “Hathi chale bazaar, kutta bhunke hazaar” while referring to students who have been staging a protest at Gardani Bagh for several weeks.

The protesters said the BPSC should not only address their demands over the examination process but also take action against Singh, alleging that his remarks compared them to barking dogs.