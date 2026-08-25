Bihar students to march towards CM’s residence over recruitment exam demands

Student groups in Patna are set to intensify their agitation on Tuesday with a march from Gandhi Maidan towards the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and other employment-related demands.

The All-Bihar Student Union has called the march after staging a sit-in at Gardanibagh for the past week. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 11 am and proceed through Dak Bungalow, the Planetarium and JP Golambar.

Fourteen student and youth organisations, including the Revolutionary Youth Association, SSAI and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Morcha, have extended support to the demonstration. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has also backed the agitation.

Demonstrations are prohibited around the Chief Minister’s residence, and police are expected to prevent protesters from moving beyond JP Golambar. Security personnel have been deployed at major intersections across the proposed route to maintain order and regulate traffic.