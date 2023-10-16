Bihar caste survey: SC dismisses plea challenging classification of transgender persons as a caste

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the Bihar government to classify the transgender community as a 'caste' and not under the category of 'gender' in the state caste survey process.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti dismissed the petition as withdrawn and granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the state government.

The bench verbally stated that social benefits could be extended to transgender persons as a 'third gender' and not as a 'caste' after noting that there exist three columns in the survey form now — male, female and transgender.

The plea contended that the state government categorised hijra, kinnar, kothi, transgender (third gender) as a separate caste code at serial no 22 under the Caste Code List, not classifying them under the category of gender.

The special leave petition, filed through advocate Tanya Shree, said Patna High Court earlier disposed of the writ petition without taking into account the fact that classification of transgender persons under the category of caste and not gender is violative of articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution, as well as Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.