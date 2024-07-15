Bihar CM should strike now: Congress on special category status demand

The Congress on Monday, 15 July sought to know what Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is doing about the demand for special category status for the state and asserted that "he should strike" as he is in a position to get this done now.

The opposition party's remarks come after Bihar ministers claimed that the latest report of NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24 vindicated the state's long-standing demand for greater central financial assistance.

On 12 July, NITI Aayog released the SDG India Index 2023-24 -- an assessment of the country's sustainable development. Bihar has figured at the bottom of the index despite improvements on some parameters.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said senior ministers in Bihar are now arguing that NITI Aayog's latest analysis vindicates their demand for special category status in the matter of Central assistance to the state.

"Basically this would mean that instead of 70 per cent of such assistance being as a loan, only 10 per cent would be," Ramesh said.

"But instead of giving press statements and passing resolutions in party meetings, what is the Bihar CM (Nitish Kumar) doing about this demand? He has talked and talked and talked while doing nothing about it," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

Ramesh also said, "He (Kumar) is in a position to get it done now. He should strike. The same goes for the Andhra Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) as well."