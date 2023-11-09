Bihar economic ‘census’ rich in data but misses out on agriculture and land

The caste survey report published by the Bihar government has been criticised for allegedly excluding a significant number of people owing to flawed enumeration. The Opposition BJP has accused the government of having manipulated the numbers, even inflating some of them, etc. Yet, everyone agrees that the data thrown up by the survey/census provides valuable insights.

There is, surprisingly, no data related to land holdings, though 49.6 per cent of the state’s population is engaged in agriculture, which is higher than the national average. Failure to redistribute land and the failure of land reforms have been singled out as two of the major factors for the state’s backwardness in the past. Lack of irrigation facilities had also been blamed for the backwardness of agriculture in the state.

Some media reports have stated that data related to land holdings and irrigation etc. was not collected, which, if true, would be a sad omission. It is not clear if the data was collected and will be released in another instalment.

Analysts are waiting for the release of unit-wise data for a more detailed analysis, but are nevertheless overwhelmed by the wealth of data that question policies and governance in the state. While the state cabinet reacted quickly to recommend a higher reservation for deprived communities, raising the reservation ceiling to 75 per cent, the data calls for a serious scrutiny of the system of 'reservation' itself.