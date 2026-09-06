Bihar floods: 1.685 million people affected across 11 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remained serious on Sunday, with nearly 16.85 lakh people affected across 11 districts as water levels in several rivers remained high. The administration has stepped up relief and rescue operations, deploying boats, disaster-response teams and relief supplies in flood-affected areas.

According to official figures, floodwaters have affected 61 blocks and 300 gram panchayats across the state. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and rainfall forecasts amid the possibility of further deterioration in vulnerable areas.

As part of the relief effort, 80 community kitchens are currently operating in the affected districts. These centres have so far provided meals to around 1.21 lakh people.

The administration has also set up one relief camp, where 326 flood-affected people are being provided accommodation along with food, medical assistance and other essential facilities.

To meet the immediate needs of affected families, authorities have distributed around 45,900 polythene sheets and 11,700 dry-ration packets.

A total of 1,158 boats are currently being operated across the state to facilitate evacuation, rescue operations and the movement of people and relief supplies in areas affected by floodwaters.

Authorities have intensified preparedness measures in view of the possibility of further flooding. Twenty-seven SDRF teams and seven NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts to carry out rescue and relief operations.