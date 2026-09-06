Bihar floods: 1.685 million people affected across 11 districts
According to official figures, floodwaters have affected 61 blocks and 300 gram panchayats across the state
The flood situation in Bihar remained serious on Sunday, with nearly 16.85 lakh people affected across 11 districts as water levels in several rivers remained high. The administration has stepped up relief and rescue operations, deploying boats, disaster-response teams and relief supplies in flood-affected areas.
According to official figures, floodwaters have affected 61 blocks and 300 gram panchayats across the state. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels and rainfall forecasts amid the possibility of further deterioration in vulnerable areas.
As part of the relief effort, 80 community kitchens are currently operating in the affected districts. These centres have so far provided meals to around 1.21 lakh people.
The administration has also set up one relief camp, where 326 flood-affected people are being provided accommodation along with food, medical assistance and other essential facilities.
To meet the immediate needs of affected families, authorities have distributed around 45,900 polythene sheets and 11,700 dry-ration packets.
A total of 1,158 boats are currently being operated across the state to facilitate evacuation, rescue operations and the movement of people and relief supplies in areas affected by floodwaters.
Authorities have intensified preparedness measures in view of the possibility of further flooding. Twenty-seven SDRF teams and seven NDRF teams have been deployed in different districts to carry out rescue and relief operations.
The teams are being kept ready for rapid deployment in areas where rising water levels may force evacuations or disrupt road connectivity. District administrations are also coordinating the distribution of relief material and essential services in affected communities.
The flood threat remains particularly significant along the Ganga, which continued to flow above the danger mark at several locations in Bihar, according to Water Resources Department data recorded between 8 a.m. and 9 am on Sunday.
At Buxar, the Ganga was 0.08 metre above the danger mark, although the river was showing a declining trend.
The situation was more pronounced at monitoring stations around Patna. At Dighaghat, the river stood 1.54 metres above the danger mark. At Gandhighat, it was 1.96 metres above the danger mark, while at Hathidah, the level was 1.74 metres above the mark.
The water level at Gandhighat remained stable, while Hathidah recorded a rising trend, raising concerns for areas downstream.
Further east, the Ganga was 0.51 metre above the danger mark at Munger, with the water level continuing to rise. At Sultanganj, the river was 2.01 metres above the danger mark, while at Bhagalpur it was 0.65 metre above the mark.
The Ganga also remained above the danger mark at Kahalgaon.
In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga remained below the warning level at Prayagraj and Varanasi.
The river was showing a rising trend at Prayagraj, while its level was declining at Varanasi. Authorities in Bihar are continuing to monitor upstream conditions closely because changes in river levels and water discharge can affect downstream areas.
Discharge from major barrages remained substantial on Sunday.
At 9 am on September 6, the Sone Barrage at Indrapuri was releasing 2,27,739 cusecs of water, although the discharge was showing a declining trend.
The Kosi Barrage at Birpur recorded a discharge of 1,68,400 cusecs, with the flow remaining stable.
At the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar, the discharge stood at 1,29,000 cusecs, and the flow was also reported to be stable.
The barrage discharge figures are being closely watched by the authorities as sustained high flows, combined with rainfall, could influence river levels in downstream flood-prone areas.
The Bihar Meteorological Service Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at several places across the state over the next two days, with heavy rainfall possible at some locations.
The forecast has prompted authorities to maintain heightened vigilance in districts already affected by flooding. Further rainfall could lead to additional runoff and a rise in river levels, potentially worsening conditions in low-lying and vulnerable areas.
The state government and district administrations are continuing to monitor the flood situation and have been instructed to deploy boats, relief materials and rescue personnel according to local requirements.
With nearly 16.85 lakh people already affected, the immediate focus remains on evacuation and rescue, ensuring uninterrupted food supplies, providing shelter and medical assistance, and preparing for any further rise in river levels over the coming days.
With IANS inputs