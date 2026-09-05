As waters rise, Bihar and UP brace for more rain

Heavy rain has intensified the flood situation across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with the Ganga crossing its highest flood mark in Patna and around 3.53 lakh people affected across 26 districts of UP. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and thunderstorms in parts of the region over the next few days.

At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga rose by 10 cm in four hours to 50.53 metres at 10.00 am on Saturday, 5 September, putting it 1 cm above the highest flood level, according to the water resources department. The level is forecast to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8.00 am on Sunday, prompting authorities to advise people to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas.

The rise in the Ganga is part of a wider swelling of Bihar’s river system. The Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra are also flowing above danger marks in several places, with heavy rain in Bihar, Nepal and neighbouring Jharkhand adding to the pressure.

For Bihar, rainfall within the state is only part of the problem. Several major rivers flowing through north Bihar originate in or pass through Nepal, bringing large volumes of water and silt downstream when their Himalayan catchments receive heavy rain. The state is among India’s most flood-prone, with a large part of north Bihar’s population vulnerable to flooding.