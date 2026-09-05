As waters rise, Bihar and UP brace for more rain
Swollen rivers have put both states on alert, with lakhs affected and more rain forecast across the region
Heavy rain has intensified the flood situation across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with the Ganga crossing its highest flood mark in Patna and around 3.53 lakh people affected across 26 districts of UP. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and thunderstorms in parts of the region over the next few days.
At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga rose by 10 cm in four hours to 50.53 metres at 10.00 am on Saturday, 5 September, putting it 1 cm above the highest flood level, according to the water resources department. The level is forecast to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8.00 am on Sunday, prompting authorities to advise people to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying areas.
The rise in the Ganga is part of a wider swelling of Bihar’s river system. The Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra are also flowing above danger marks in several places, with heavy rain in Bihar, Nepal and neighbouring Jharkhand adding to the pressure.
For Bihar, rainfall within the state is only part of the problem. Several major rivers flowing through north Bihar originate in or pass through Nepal, bringing large volumes of water and silt downstream when their Himalayan catchments receive heavy rain. The state is among India’s most flood-prone, with a large part of north Bihar’s population vulnerable to flooding.
The Sone is adding to the pressure around Patna. Its discharge has risen sharply, with all 69 gates of the Sone barrage opened amid the swelling rivers. The increased flow is particularly significant because the Sone joins the Ganga downstream of Patna.
Low-lying areas of Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Katihar districts were affected. No casualties have been reported so far, while people living in floodplains have been moved to safer locations, an official said.
The administration has stepped up preparedness as the water levels continue to rise. Thirty-three NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas, supported by nearly 700 government boats for evacuation and relief work. Community kitchens and relief camps have also been set up in affected districts.
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of affected areas on Friday and reviewed relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to identify affected families and ensure timely relief, while ordering continuous monitoring of vulnerable areas and the Ganga embankments between Buxar and Bhagalpur to guard against erosion and breaches.
In Uttar Pradesh, the floodwaters have spread across more than a third of the state's districts. Around 3.53 lakh people have been affected across 26 districts, with more than 17,500 evacuated to safer locations and nearly 5,000 staying in relief shelters. The state has deployed 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams, while 1,312 flood shelters have been set up.
The Ganga’s rise is being felt particularly in eastern UP. In Varanasi, the river has crossed its warning level, inundating parts of the ghats, while 48 villages in Ballia have been affected as the Ganga and Ghaghra continue to flow above danger levels. Chitrakoot and several other districts are also dealing with flooding and its aftermath.
The IMD has forecast more rain and thunderstorms across Uttar Pradesh, with western parts of the state likely to receive more rain and thundershowers. Rainfall in eastern UP is expected to remain comparatively scattered. The forecast adds to concerns in areas where rivers are already running high.
The weather has also disrupted normal life in Delhi-NCR, with waterlogging reported in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. In the capital, roads leading to Indira Gandhi International Airport and areas around its terminals were inundated, affecting traffic and flight operations.
IndiGo said bad weather over Delhi had disrupted domestic flight schedules and that it was monitoring the situation. Nine flights were diverted from Delhi airport between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday — four to Jaipur, four to Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad.
Several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Akbar Road and Lajpat Nagar, also reported waterlogging. The Congress took a swipe at the Modi government over the situation in a social media post, saying, 'Under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the facility of Beach View has been provided for passengers at Delhi Airport. Now, passengers here are enjoying the waves of rainwater.'
In Uttar Pradesh, where at least a third of the districts are affected by floods, Sultanpur recorded the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by Gorakhpur at 10.4 mm. Aligarh received 9.4 mm and Shahjahanpur 8.6 mm.
The IMD has forecast more rain and thunderstorms across the state, with western Uttar Pradesh likely to receive more rain and thundershowers. Rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain comparatively scattered.
The forecast comes amid an ongoing flood situation in the state, with around 3.53 lakh people in 26 districts affected, according to the relief commissioner’s office.