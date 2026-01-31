Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into NEET aspirant’s death; family seeks judicial inquiry

The Bihar government on Saturday recommended a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the death of a NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) aspirant, who died at a private hospital days after being found unconscious at her hostel in Patna amid allegations of sexual assault.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, announced the decision in a post on X earlier in the day. The recommendation was later formalised through a notification issued by the state department.

However, the father of the deceased, who hailed from Jehanabad district, expressed dissatisfaction with the move and demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or the Supreme Court.

“What will a CBI probe achieve? It will be no different from the shoddy probe by the SIT formed by the police. We never sought a CBI probe,” he told reporters in Jehanabad. “The government seems hell-bent on brushing the matter under the carpet and then declaring that Bihar has ‘sushasan’ (good governance).”

On Friday, the grieving parents had met Director General of Police Vinay Kumar. They later alleged that the police were treating the case as a suicide and ignoring the sexual assault angle, despite forensic reports indicating the presence of semen in the underclothes of the deceased.