Bihar govt suspends engineers, moves to blacklist contractor after Rohtas ropeway collapse

The Bihar government on Tuesday said it has decided to suspend two engineers and has initiated proceedings to blacklist the contractor after a newly built ropeway collapsed during a trial run in Rohtas district last week.

Road Construction Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said preliminary findings indicated lapses in monitoring and supervision by officials involved in the project.

“Proceedings to suspend the concerned project engineer and junior engineer of the BRPNNL (Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited) have been initiated. Besides, the department has also started the process of blacklisting the contractor,” he told reporters.

The incident occurred on December 26 when the ropeway connecting Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way during a trial run. A tower attached to the structure also collapsed.

While no casualties were reported, four trolleys used for the trial were damaged. Workers present at the site managed to escape unhurt, averting a major accident.