Bihar: NDA's vote share shrunk despite majority, RJD's share grown

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has seen a mixed bag of results in Bihar. Despite the Modi-led coalition managing to secure 31 out of 40 seats in the state, there has been a noticeable dip in its overall vote share, raising concerns ahead of the 2025 assembly elections in the state.

This is part of an evolving political dynamic in the state, and will likely motivate all parties to reassess their approaches to either maintain or enhance their electoral standing.

The BJP, the leading component of the NDA, won 17 seats but experienced a decrease in its vote share, which has dropped from 23 per cent to 20.5 per cent.

The Janata Dal (United) — a key ally nationally for the Lok Sabha as well — secured a better strike rate by losing only 4 out of the 16 seats it contested for, but it also saw its vote share shrink from around 23 per cent to 19 per cent.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) also faced a decline, with its vote share falling from 8 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

Notably, the victory margins of individual NDA candidates have also diminished. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, for instance, recorded the smallest victory margin, defeating Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya by just 13,600 votes.