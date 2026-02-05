Bihar Police to crack down on vulgar, double-meaning songs ahead of Holi

The Bihar Police has ordered a statewide crackdown on vulgar and double-meaning songs, describing them as a “social problem” that threatens women’s safety and adversely affects children, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

In a statement, Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, said all district police units have been directed to launch a special campaign ahead of Holi against those playing ribald songs at public functions and in public transport.

“All district police across the state have been asked to launch a campaign ahead of Holi so that those playing vulgar and double-meaning songs at public places and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws are booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,” he said.

He said a circular has been issued to all officials concerned, including district police chiefs, directing strict enforcement of the order during the festive season, when such songs are often played at high volume in public spaces.

“A special drive will continue across the state ahead of Holi to identify those who indulge in such activities and promote vulgar and double-meaning songs. It becomes embarrassing for women when they hear such vulgar songs in public places. Strict action should be taken against those who are caught violating the directive,” the deputy chief minister said.