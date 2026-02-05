Bihar Police to crack down on vulgar, double-meaning songs ahead of Holi
Statewide special drive ordered; offenders to be booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita
The Bihar Police has ordered a statewide crackdown on vulgar and double-meaning songs, describing them as a “social problem” that threatens women’s safety and adversely affects children, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.
In a statement, Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, said all district police units have been directed to launch a special campaign ahead of Holi against those playing ribald songs at public functions and in public transport.
“All district police across the state have been asked to launch a campaign ahead of Holi so that those playing vulgar and double-meaning songs at public places and in buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws are booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,” he said.
He said a circular has been issued to all officials concerned, including district police chiefs, directing strict enforcement of the order during the festive season, when such songs are often played at high volume in public spaces.
“A special drive will continue across the state ahead of Holi to identify those who indulge in such activities and promote vulgar and double-meaning songs. It becomes embarrassing for women when they hear such vulgar songs in public places. Strict action should be taken against those who are caught violating the directive,” the deputy chief minister said.
Choudhary emphasised that the police would not limit action to organisers of public events alone, but would also act against individuals playing such songs in vehicles, including buses, trucks and auto-rickshaws, if found violating the order.
The issue of obscene and double-meaning songs has figured in the state’s political discourse earlier as well. In 2023, Congress MLA Pratima Kumari had raised the matter in the Bihar Assembly, demanding strong action against those promoting such content in public spaces.
At the time, the state government had assured the House that steps would be taken to curb the practice. Officials said the latest directive is aimed at ensuring that public celebrations, particularly during Holi, do not become uncomfortable or unsafe for women and children.
Police authorities said district-level plans would be finalised shortly and enforcement would be intensified in crowded areas, transport hubs and routes frequently used by commercial vehicles.