Bihar Police use tear gas, water cannons against students demanding Pradhan's resignation

Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and baton-charged students marching towards Raj Bhavan in Patna to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The protesters, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, had organised a 'Lok Bhavan March'. Police stopped the procession near Gandhi Maidan, around three kilometres from the Governor's residence, triggering clashes.

The march was led by CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, a former AISA national general secretary.

"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign as the Delhi Police acted on his instructions," Sourav told PTI Videos.

Police did not immediately confirm the number of protesters detained during the demonstration.