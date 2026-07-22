Bihar Police use tear gas, water cannons against students demanding Pradhan's resignation
AISA-led march in Patna stopped near Gandhi Maidan; Opposition raises issue in Bihar Legislative Council as protests continue in Delhi
Bihar Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and baton-charged students marching towards Raj Bhavan in Patna to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The protesters, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), an affiliate of the CPI(ML) Liberation, had organised a 'Lok Bhavan March'. Police stopped the procession near Gandhi Maidan, around three kilometres from the Governor's residence, triggering clashes.
The march was led by CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, a former AISA national general secretary.
"We are on the streets to bring the Modi government back to its senses. Our demand is that in the wake of the brutal suppression of the Jantar Mantar protests, not only Pradhan, but also Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign as the Delhi Police acted on his instructions," Sourav told PTI Videos.
Police did not immediately confirm the number of protesters detained during the demonstration.
The protest also echoed inside the Bihar Legislative Council, where the Opposition criticised the police action.
RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh raised the issue during the post-lunch session, alleging "brutal police action" against the students. Opposition members joined him, leading to heated exchanges with treasury benches before the entire Opposition staged a walkout.
The Patna protest came amid a widening nationwide agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the handling of student demonstrations.
Meanwhile, protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, as the agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak entered its second month.