Bihar election: Political ads for polling days need pre-certification, reminds ECI

In an apparent bid to ensure a level playing field amid growing criticism of its alleged bias for the ruling powers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) made it mandatory for all political advertisements in print media to obtain pre-certification before publication in Bihar — and now issues a specific warning on ads published on the polling days or the day prior.

The directive, issued by deputy director P. Pawan, states that “no political party, candidate, organisation, or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on the poll day and the preceding day unless the contents are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state or district level”.

The move comes as the ECI faces questions over its neutrality and handling of complaints against ruling party leaders. Observers view the latest directive as an attempt by the poll body to reaffirm its commitment to maintaining fairness and transparency in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the Commission, those seeking pre-certification must submit applications to the MCMC at least two days before the intended publication date. To ensure timely clearance, the MCMC has been activated at both state and district levels.