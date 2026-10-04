Bihar: Stricken by floods and deluged by ads

The story goes that in the mid-1990s, celebrity American photojournalist Steve McCurry went back from flood-ravaged Bihar without taking a single photograph. For four days, he travelled through affected areas but not once did he take out his camera, claimed one of his local guides. Perhaps he can be excused, but what about Indian media? Are floods such a boringly familiar annual feature in the state that they fail to grab national headlines?

More than 50 lakh people have been hit by the floods this year. Many have been displaced. Some have taken refuge on embankments with their livestock and some on the highways. Others have been forced to spend days on rooftops, even treetops. A few may have died of snakebite, others of water-borne diseases. But it’s not news outside the state. Is this because floods have been normalised? Or is it because mainstream media is deluged by a flood of government advertisements, leaving no room to cover poor disaster management and the plight of those affected?

The media was (surprisingly) equally indifferent to the activities of two different political parties. When the Congress Seva Dal took to country boats, often wading through water to reach dry rations, tarpaulins, water purification packets and baby food to the stranded, setting up community kitchens to serve hot meals to the displaced, the media took scant notice. Ditto, when Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan repeatedly invoked the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders exhorted flood victims to join in and shout ‘Narendra Modi zindabad’.

Another intriguing feature this year has been the noticeable presence of coaching institutes doing relief work. Patna’s ‘Khan sir’ was seen distributing food packets, clean water, milk and basic medicines to stranded public and families. Educator Alakh Pandey and his Physics Wallah team were spotted handing out dry ration kits as was coach Roshan Anand, who provided food as well as study materials to displaced students appearing for various competitive tests.