Bike bot scam: ED raids arrested SP leader's premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted search operations on the premises of Samajwadi party's Uttar Pradesh Secretary Dinesh Kumar Singh in a money laundering case linked with Bike Bot Scam, an official said here on Monday.

During investigation, incriminating evidence against him were seized from the searched premises.

The probe agency initiated PMLA investigation on an FIR based on complaints by the investors of Bike Bot against fraud committed by Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd. (GIPL), Sanjay Bhati and other persons.

Investigations revealed that in 2017, the accused Sanjay Bhati and others floated lucrative investment scheme in the name of BIKEBOT.