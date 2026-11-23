Bisleri defends water safety after FSSAI sanctions prosecution
Company says retesting put bromate within the permitted limit, although the referral laboratory flagged other compounds in the sample from its Goa plant
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had authorised prosecution after finding a sample of Bisleri’s packaged drinking water unsafe
Bisleri said the initial test found bromate above the permitted limit, but two subsequent tests put it within the limit. The referral laboratory also flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons
The company said it had yet to receive a formal notice and would cooperate with the regulator
Bisleri International on Monday said its packaged drinking water was safe to consume, a day after India’s food safety regulator announced it had sanctioned prosecution over a sample it deemed unsafe.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India announced the decision in a social media post on Sunday. Bisleri said the case concerned a batch made in September 2025 at its Goa facility, one of 143 plants in its network.
According to Bisleri, the regulator collected six samples from the plant on 30 September 2025. Initial tests found that five met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate concentration of 12 micrograms per litre, above the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.
Bisleri appealed the result on 22 November 2025, prompting the regulator to send the sample to a referral laboratory. The company said the laboratory found bromate within the permitted limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample.
Bisleri said it also commissioned an independent test at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which found bromate within the limit. It submitted those results to the regulator’s Western Regional Office on 2 February 2026 and said it had heard nothing further after the submission. The company said it had therefore understood the matter to be closed.
Bisleri said it had received no formal notice by email or post and had been unable to locate it on the regulator’s website. It said its 10-step manufacturing process includes more than 90 quality checks and that it would cooperate with the FSSAI through the regulatory process.
With PTI inputs