The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had authorised prosecution after finding a sample of Bisleri’s packaged drinking water unsafe

Bisleri said the initial test found bromate above the permitted limit, but two subsequent tests put it within the limit. The referral laboratory also flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons

The company said it had yet to receive a formal notice and would cooperate with the regulator

Bisleri International on Monday said its packaged drinking water was safe to consume, a day after India’s food safety regulator announced it had sanctioned prosecution over a sample it deemed unsafe.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India announced the decision in a social media post on Sunday. Bisleri said the case concerned a batch made in September 2025 at its Goa facility, one of 143 plants in its network.

According to Bisleri, the regulator collected six samples from the plant on 30 September 2025. Initial tests found that five met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate concentration of 12 micrograms per litre, above the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.