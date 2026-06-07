Illnesses mount as water contamination spreads across posh Delhi colony

A water contamination crisis in South Delhi's Gulmohar Park has intensified, with residents reporting widespread illness, hospitalisation and an acute shortage of clean drinking water more than a week after complaints first emerged.

Residents said the problem, initially confined to parts of the colony, has now spread across several lanes despite ongoing repair and excavation work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Many households have stopped using piped water altogether and are relying on DJB tankers, private water suppliers and packaged drinking water.

The colony, developed in the early 1970s, has over 900 households.

Local MLA and DJB Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay had earlier said possible contamination sources included unauthorised temporary toilets set up near construction sites and an old pipeline near a drain close to Gate No. 2.

Officials said the focus of the investigation later shifted to one of the colony's main inlet points after initial corrective measures failed to resolve the issue.

Excavation near an earlier cave-in site reportedly revealed stagnant contaminated water that may have entered ageing pipelines through damaged joints and seepage points.

Residents report illnesses

Several residents said family members had fallen ill after using the contaminated water.

Eighty-five-year-old resident Premsingh Dhingra said he was hospitalised with diarrhoea while his wife was undergoing treatment for typhoid.

"The water was very dirty. We used RO water for drinking but continued using it for brushing and bathing. I developed diarrhoea and had to be hospitalised," he said.

Another resident, Nitin Mantri, said multiple members of his household, including his mother, sister and domestic help, had suffered health problems.

Residents claimed water-borne illnesses had become widespread across the colony.

Dr Savitri Singh, Vice-President of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), alleged that between 30 and 40 per cent of residents had been affected.

"In every house, somebody is sick," she said.