BJ Medical College: A hotspot for VIPs, media crew and DNA testing

The sprawling BJ (Byramjee Jeejeebhoy) Medical College complex in Ahmedabad, where the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel building on Thursday afternoon, 12 June, has now become a hotspot for visiting VIPs and media crews from all over the country.

While the exact number of casualties on this huge campus is yet to be ascertained — several people are missing, both residents and employees/itinerant entrepreneurs — the college hospital is acting as the site of DNA testing arrangements to match samples for identification of dead passengers.

The tragic loss of several of the MBBS students — whose number has been put at 5 officially till last night — plus a young doctor has cast a pall of gloom over the medical fraternity in the country.

An appeal from the Medical Students Network (MSN) of the IMA (Indian Medical Association) to the rest of Gujarat and to adjacent states — Rajasthan and Maharashtra — called for on-site help, including but not limited to field volunteers, a blood donation drive, financial assistance and any other logistical help possible to render.

“This is not just a tragedy for Gujarat. It is a tragedy for the entire medical student fraternity of our nation. Each life lost is a blow to the future of healthcare and humanity. In this moment of sorrow, IMA MSN stands firmly with you, shoulder to shoulder, ready to assist in every possible way,” said the release signed by Dr Shiv Kumar Utture, president of IMA, MSN and other signatories.