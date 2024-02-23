BJNY: Priyanka to join Rahul in Moradabad, cover remaining UP leg

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday and will be part of it for the remainder of its Uttar Pradesh leg over the weekend.

She was to participate in the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation.

The Congress general secretary will join the yatra when it resumes from Moradabad on Saturday, 24 February and will remain with the yatra during its leg in western Uttar Pradesh.

She would accompany Rahul Gandhi from Moradabad and travel through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday, the party said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to join the yatra in Agra on 25 February.

The yatra will resume on the morning of February 24 from Moradabad and after traversing through key western Uttar Pradesh districts will culminate in Dholpur in Rajasthan on Sunday.