BJP, AAP govt spar over deaths of homeless people in Delhi during winter

The BJP and AAP government indulged in a war of words on Friday after the saffron party alleged that 203 homeless people have died in the city this winter so far and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speak on the issue in the House.

The issue resonated inside the Delhi Assembly and even outside it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cited a report from Delhi Police, which said during the past month, 203 homeless people have died on the streets of the national capital.

Hitting back, Delhi Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the photos (of the deceased) are from November when winter was yet to begin here.

"Also, these photos clearly show marks of serious injuries, which proves that they were either killed in accidents or were murdered," Bharadwaj said after the House proceedings were adjourned for the day.

After the Delhi Assembly resumed post-lunch, a short-duration discussion under Rule 55 commenced during which it was alleged that the BJP was obstructing the regularisation of the sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri gave a notice for a calling-attention motion on the alleged death of 203 homeless people in Delhi during the ongoing winter season.

"We demand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provide answers on the issue in the House," Bidhuri said.