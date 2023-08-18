BJP, AJSU Party do politics of "fear and intimidation": Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleged that BJP and AJSU Party only love power and they do not have any concern for the people of the state.

Addressing an election rally for JMM candidate Bebi Devi in Dumri in Giridih district, Soren on Thursday alleged that the BJP and AJSU Party only know the politics of "fear and intimidation".

"Their only work is to divide and rule. They bake their political bread by making people fight with each other. They do not have any concern for the people of Jharkhand. They only love power," Soren said.

BJP-AJSU ruled Jharkhand for 20 years. They also ran a double-engine government in the state. "They carried out the governance in such a way that Jharkhand was made the most backward state of the country. They systematically worked to hollow out this state," he alleged.