BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crimes against women in Bengal, MP cries at press conference

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee cried at a press conference here on Friday as she cited a number of cases of crime against women, including alleged disrobing, during and after the West Bengal panchayat polls.

"The situation in Manipur also prevails in West Bengal," she told reporters.

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, she said women are being "disrobed" and paraded in the state while she is observing 'Martyrs' Day'.

Addressing reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that he condemns what happened in Manipur, a reference to the viral May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit northeastern state.