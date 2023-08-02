BJP behind communal tensions: Mamata responds to Haryana CM Khattar

In response to BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar's statement that not everyone could be protected, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the government should not promote casteism or communal tension.

Banerjee alleged that the incidents of communal tension were scripted by the saffron party, the motto of which is to divide people to win elections.

"I have seen Manohar Lal Khattar's statement. Not as a politician, but as a citizen of this country, I will appreciate his statement because it's a fact that the government cannot give protection to everyone,” Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, told a press conference.