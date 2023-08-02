Communal violence in Haryana's Nuh sparks protests in Delhi

Scores of protesters associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday organised rallies in various locations across the national capital against the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh.

At the Badarpur border, they staged a blockade on the National Highway.

Delhi Police officials said no prior permission had been sought for conducting such a rally or gathering in a public space.

"The protesters have been instructed not to disrupt traffic or public order and have been confined to roadsides. Senior police officers, including deputy commissioners of police from all districts, are present on the streets to closely monitor the situation,” said the police officials.

Bajrang Dal members also protested near Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station, as part of the planned protests and rallies at 21 locations in the capital, along with VHP. However, they were dispersed after a short time.