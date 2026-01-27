BJP courts Middle East clerics but cheers Sufi shrine vandalism at home: Mehbooba

PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), accusing it of practising deliberate double standards by courting religious figures abroad while remaining silent over attacks on Sufi shrines in India.

In a post on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said BJP leaders often showcase their outreach to Islamic clerics overseas but fail to defend India’s syncretic traditions at home.

“BJP leaders pose in mosques abroad and roll out red carpets for Middle Eastern Sheikhs. But back home, they watch with glee the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah being vandalised,” Mehbooba said.

She alleged that such conduct reflects a calculated political approach rather than an isolated lapse. “This hypocrisy is not accidental but deliberate. Destroying symbols of harmony is easier than answering for rising poverty, mass unemployment and a future stolen from the younger generation,” she added.