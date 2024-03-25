Goa: BJP fields businesswoman of Dempo Group, which gave it Rs 50 lakh EBs

The Dempo business house is the leading corporate group of Goa, its modern-era business operations having commenced in 1941. Originally rooted in the mining sector, the Dempo Group has since expanded into real estate, food processing, shipbuilding, newspaper publishing (Navhind Times in English and Navaprabha in Marathi) and calcined petroleum coke businesses.

The Dempo Group also has business interests in Gujarat through Modest Infrastructure Pvt Ltd since 2012. The company, with operations in Bhavnagar is a subsidiary of Dempo Shipbuilding & Engineering Pvt Ltd. and is a fully functioning premier vessel construction and repair company. The company was set up when Prime Minister Modi was the Gujarat chief minister.

Interestingly, in May 2022, the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case registered against one Sanjay Vijay Shinde, had raided the offices of his then-employer V.S. Dempo Holdings Pvt Ltd, Goa, and the premises of RPM Sonic Adventures & Caravan Resorts in Bhopal.

Shinde's name figured in the Panama Papers Leak case, in which the names of various individuals who had beneficial interests in various offshore entities were revealed.