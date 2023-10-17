BJP guided by RSS has long-term plan to destroy India’s culture: Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 17 October, said that the BJP, guided by the RSS, has a long-term plan to destroy Indian culture, language and tradition and urged the people of Mizoram to reject the saffron party in the 7 November Assembly elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Lunglei, the Congress leader said that the BJP also knows that if they come to Mizoram directly, the people of the state would reject them and that’s why they are trying to enter the state through the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

The Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is also helping the BJP to enter the state, Rahul Gandhi said on the second day of his two-day campaign in the northeastern state.

He told the gathering, “I am less interested in telling my ‘Mann-Ki-Baat’ but I am keen to listen to your ‘Mann-Ki-Baat.’ Your religion, culture and language are real assets of India. Diversity of religion and culture are India’s traditions which the BJP is trying to destroy.”