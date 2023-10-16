35 of 39 MLAs analysed are crorepatis in Mizoram, not a single woman MLA in Assembly: Report

Out of 39 MLAs in poll-bound Mizoram, 35 legislators have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore and there is not a single woman MLA in the 40-member Assembly, a report said on Monday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report said that out of 39 sitting MLAs analysed, two i.e. five per cent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report added that one, (which is three per cent) MLA has declared serious criminal cases against himself. Two of the MLAs who have declared criminal cases are from the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Commenting on the financial backgrounds of the MLAs in the state Assembly, the report said that out of 39 sitting MLAs analysed, 35 are crorepatis.