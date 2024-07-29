BJP is suffering from anti-SC, OBC mentality, says Bhupinder Hooda

Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday, 28 July said that ever since the BJP has come to power in the state, it has been scuttling the rights of Dalits and backward classes.

The former haryana chief minister also said BJP suffers from anti-SC, and OBC mentality.

"This is the reason why the BJP is ending permanent government jobs through privatisation and skill corporation. Along with this, by closing government schools, the education system is being continuously handed over to private hands.

Hooda made the allegations while addressing a function held on the birth anniversary of Guru Daksh Prajapati Maharaj.

"The Congress and backward society complement each other," the leader of opposition in state assembly said.

"When the Congress is out of power, the backward society has to bear the biggest loss, because all other parties attack the rights of the backward classes.

"To end the reservation of backward classes, the BJP reduced the creamy layer limit from Rs 8 lakh to 6 lakh," he alleged.