BJP leader fined as Dhruv Rathee defamation case stumbles yet again

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 4 December imposed a Rs 5,000 cost on BJP leader Suresh Nakhua after his newly appointed counsel sought yet another adjournment in his defamation suit against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Bar & Bench reported. The case — Suresh Karamshi Nakhua vs. Dhruv Rathee — has already witnessed repeated procedural lapses and delays on the plaintiff’s side.

District Judge Pritam Singh passed the order, noting: "I am issuing notice to the notary (who attested Nakhua's earlier affidavit in which certain defects were noticed). Last and final opportunity given to plaintiff, (adjournment granted) subject to cost of ₹5,000. Court will hear arguments on Order 7 Rule 11."

Nakhua, the BJP’s Mumbai spokesperson, sued Rathee over a 7 July 2024 YouTube video titled 'My Reply to Godi Youtubers|Elvish Yadav|Dhruv Rathee'. He objected to Rathee linking him to “violent and abusive trolls,” arguing in his suit that the claims were made “without any rhyme or reason” and had resulted in “widespread condemnation and ridicule”.

As earlier reported by Bar & Bench, the case has been riddled with affidavit errors. In September 2024, the court flagged defects in Nakhua’s affidavit and directed him to file a corrected one. When he did, Rathee’s counsel pointed out mistakes in the amended affidavit as well, prompting the court to summon the notary who certified it. The notary has yet to appear, allegedly due to a bone fracture.