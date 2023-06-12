BJP leaders also attended AAP rally against ordinance, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday that several BJP leaders attended his 'Maha Rally' held at Ramlila Ground against the ordinance brought by the central government.



Without naming anyone, he tweeted "A few leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attended the Maha-Rally held at Ramlila Ground yesterday, and they were also saying that Prime Minister Modi did not do the right thing by bringing this ordinance."