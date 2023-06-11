Security stepped up ahead of AAP's 'Maha Rally' Sunday

Elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a "Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said.

An AAP spokesperson claimed that The rally will likely be attended by around one lakh people.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal will also be in attendance.

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces, along with the local police, will be deployed at the venue.

He said surveillance through CCTV will also be conducted.