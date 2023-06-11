"Modi a tyrant", says Delhi CM Kejriwal at AAP's 'maha rally'

Kejriwal said that on May 11, the constitution bench of the Supreme Court passed an order in favour of Delhi, but on May 19 PM Modi rejected it, "saying that he didn't accept the Supreme Court".



"Supreme Court had said that people are supreme, let the Delhi government function, but they brought an ordinance and rejected the Supreme Court order. PM Modi's ordinance says that there will be no democracy. Modi wants to run the Delhi government through the L-G. Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote that this country will run on the constitution and people will be supreme, but Modi says the vote of Delhi has no value," said Kejriwal.



Kejriwal further accused PM Modi of not letting him work and hurling abuses at him daily. He said it was his upbringing, and he doesn't use foul language towards anyone.



"But this time they (PM Modi and BJP) have insulted you (people of Delhi). I can't tolerate your insult. Modi slapped the people of Delhi by bringing the ordinance. We will force Modi to take back the ordinance," Kejriwal said.



Kejriwal said that he visited many states and met leaders of different political parties who have agreed to oppose the ordinance brought by the central government.



Kejriwal further accused PM Modi of not letting him work and accused him of "demolishing Mohalla Clinics, stopping Yoga Classes, and withholding medicines at hospitals".



"PM Modi has ruined the entire country. Unemployment is increasing, inflation is increasing, corruption is increasing, GST has ruined businessmen, the railway is in poor condition, but BJP doesn't know how to stop it. The 4th pass King doesn't know how to handle the situation. He will issue Rs 2000 notes and then ban them."



He said, "PM Modi has been ruling for the last 21 years while he was in power for the last eight years and challenged to compare his work with that of Modi's.



"I gave free electricity to the poor, what is wrong with that? Modi ji, you have given the whole government to your friend," Kejriwal accused Modi.