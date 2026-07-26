All well at home? BJP leaders' children come out in support of students, netizens enjoy the 'show'

Even though the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 36-day student agitation ended with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the movement continued to reverberate within the ruling BJP, with the daughters of party leaders finding themselves at the centre of public debate over their perceived support for the protesters.

In Odisha, screenshots of Instagram posts attributed to Archita Sachin Rahar, daughter of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, circulated widely on social media following Pradhan's resignation.

One purported post featured a photograph of Pradhan with the caption "Jai Hind" after his resignation. Another claimed she would not delete an earlier Instagram story despite alleged pressure.

According to screenshots shared online, one post read, "For DP's (Dharmendra Pradhan's) PA, who will probably ask my mother to tell me to delete my previous story—as has happened before—don't bother. I won't delete it. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind!"

Another post purportedly said, "My family stands with DP, but I stand with the students."

However, the authenticity of the posts could not be independently verified. Archita's Instagram account was not accessible on Sunday, and it remains unclear whether it was deleted, deactivated or made private. Neither Archita nor Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has publicly commented on the controversy.

In a separate development, Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an NDA ally, participated in a protest in Guwahati on 23 July against the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.