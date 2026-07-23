Akhilesh: Health minister’s paper leak presser shows BJP’s non-seriousness

Defending the government's position, Nadda said the NDA administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "responsible and responsive government" and remained committed to addressing the concerns surrounding examination irregularities.

He said paper leak cases were matters of investigation and assured that the government would provide answers on all aspects of the issue. Nadda also cited alleged instances of paper leaks in states governed by the Congress and its allies, questioning why Rahul Gandhi had not highlighted those cases.

Meanwhile, Yadav intensified his criticism of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of pursuing a politics of division across society.

In another post on X, he alleged that the BJP had created divisions among political groups, communities, families and social groups, claiming that the party had now attempted to create a divide between children and their parents.

However, Yadav said such efforts had failed as emotional bonds and family ties could not be broken by political manoeuvring.

The SP leader also claimed that growing public dissatisfaction was visible among sections of BJP supporters over various controversies, including allegations surrounding the misuse of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the handling of protests in Delhi.

He alleged that people were removing BJP flags from their homes, shops and vehicles due to anger or fear of public backlash.

Concluding his attack, Yadav said people were increasingly concerned about their children's future and the country's unity, calling it a sign of political change. He asserted that the BJP's decline had begun and that the party would not return to power.

With PTI inputs