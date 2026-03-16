BJP MP’s remarks on Eid, Ramzan in Aligarh spark political row

Remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satish Gautam stating that he does not know what Eid or Ramzan is while opposing the holding of namaz at a public ground in Aligarh have drawn criticism from opposition figures, while community leaders have appealed for calm.

The comments were made on Sunday when Gautam was asked by reporters about a demand by a local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader seeking permission to conduct Eid prayers at the city’s exhibition grounds.

“I do not know what Eid or Ramzan is. I am least interested in them,” the MP said.

He also questioned the need to allow the use of additional land for prayers, alleging that during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure Muslims had “illegally occupied huge tracts of land” in the state.

“There is no need to give them the ground. They have the Eidgah for prayers,” Gautam said.

The BJP leader further claimed that Muslims were among the major beneficiaries of welfare schemes run by the present BJP-led government.

“They are getting more than their due share, so what else do they want from us now?” he asked.

Opposition and community reactions

The remarks circulated widely on social media and drew criticism from opposition leaders and local figures.

Salman Imtiaz, former president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union and now associated with the Congress, alleged that Gautam frequently makes “senseless and provocative statements”.

Imtiaz said both Hindus and Muslims in the city usually ignore such comments to maintain communal harmony.