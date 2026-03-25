All-party meet on West Asia crisis: BJP, Opposition spar over PM Modi's absence

The BJP and Opposition parties on Wednesday traded sharp barbs over the Centre’s decision to convene an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, with Congress and its allies terming the move delayed and questioning the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the discussion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also likely to attend. The meeting follows the Prime Minister’s recent address in Parliament on the evolving situation in West Asia.

Opposition calls meeting ‘delayed’

Congress leaders said the government should have convened the meeting earlier and questioned why the Prime Minister would not attend.

Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore said such meetings during major global crises have historically been led by prime ministers, citing precedents set by Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and P V Narasimha Rao.

Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said India should have expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and asserted an independent foreign policy.