All-party meet on West Asia crisis: BJP, Opposition spar over PM Modi's absence
Govt defends timing, calls for unity; Oppn terms move delayed, flags foreign policy concerns
The BJP and Opposition parties on Wednesday traded sharp barbs over the Centre’s decision to convene an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, with Congress and its allies terming the move delayed and questioning the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the discussion.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to chair the meeting, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also likely to attend. The meeting follows the Prime Minister’s recent address in Parliament on the evolving situation in West Asia.
Opposition calls meeting ‘delayed’
Congress leaders said the government should have convened the meeting earlier and questioned why the Prime Minister would not attend.
Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore said such meetings during major global crises have historically been led by prime ministers, citing precedents set by Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and P V Narasimha Rao.
Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh said India should have expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and asserted an independent foreign policy.
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the government must take all parties into confidence and outline steps to safeguard supply chains and prevent disruptions.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav linked the crisis to domestic concerns, alleging that the government’s approach towards Iran had contributed to LPG supply issues.
JMM MP Mahua Maji called for a cautious and consultative approach amid rising global tensions.
BJP hits back
The BJP rejected the criticism, accusing the Opposition of politicising a sensitive international issue.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was taking necessary steps and emphasised the need for unity during a global crisis. He also criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed “irresponsible statements”.
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma defended the Prime Minister, saying he has consistently followed a consultative approach and has emerged as a key global leader advocating peace.
The government has maintained that the timing and format of the all-party meeting are appropriate, while Opposition parties have insisted on greater transparency and direct leadership from the Prime Minister.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in West Asia, with potential implications for India’s energy security, supply chains and diplomatic positioning.
With PTI inputs
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