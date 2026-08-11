BJP owes apology to Manmohan Singh after SC acquittal: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday said the BJP owes an apology to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his acquittal by the Supreme Court in the coal block allocation case, arguing that the verdict showed his integrity was never in doubt.

In a post on X, Satheesan referred to a recent article by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi titled 'History will indeed remember Dr Manmohan Singh kindly', published in The Indian Express.

Satheesan said Singh had faced a prolonged campaign aimed at undermining his record as Prime Minister.

"For years, a manufactured scandal and a sustained campaign of slander, including that unworthy 'raincoat' jibe on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, were used to bury a governance record that gave India the RTI Act, MGNREGA, the National Food Security Act, the Forest Rights Act and the Right to Education," he said.