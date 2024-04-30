BJP "protecting rapists": Tejashwi on Karnataka sex scandal

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday, 30 April attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre over the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka and accused the saffron party of "protecting rapists and helping them get away".

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister was reacting to the alleged sex scandal involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, whose party fought the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with BJP.

"Why PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah are maintaining a stoic silence over the Karnataka sex scandal? The BJP government at the Centre helped the accused (Prajwal Revanna) escape to Germany. The accused is involved in abuse of around 2,500 women in Karnataka. What happened to their (BJP leaders) 'Beti Padhao and Beto Bachao' slogan? They (BJP) are more into protecting rapists and helping them get away," he said.

The JD(S) on Tuesday, 30 April suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect over an alleged sex scandal involving him.

Videos of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna allegedly harassing women are widely in circulation on social media and media and this has caused huge embarrassment to the party and its leadership," the suspension order said

The RJD leader further said, "BJP leaders have been completely exposed now. The PM remained silent on the Manipur incident. He also remained silent on the shameful treatment given to protesting women wrestlers in Delhi a few months ago. In the case of the alleged sex scandal in Karnataka, it’s a well-known fact that the PM recently campaigned for and shared the stage with the accused in Karnataka."