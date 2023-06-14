BJP-RSS maligned UPA by promoting Anna Hazare, Kejriwal: Gehlot

To recall, during an interview on a YouTube channel on Monday, Dorsey was asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments.



Dorsey had replied: "India, for example. India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as 'we will shut Twitter down in India'... 'we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; 'we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit'. And this is India, a democratic country."