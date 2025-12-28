BJP rule not permanent, peace will return when Congress is strengthened: Ibobi Singh
Former Manipur chief minister targets ruling party at Congress foundation day, alleges governance and financial collapse
Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday said the rule of the BJP in the country and the state is “not permanent” and asserted that peace and coexistence would flourish only when the Congress party is strengthened.
Addressing party workers at the 140th foundation day celebrations of the Congress, the three-time former chief minister struck a defiant note against the ruling party and expressed confidence that the BJP’s dominance would eventually end.
“BJP is not permanent. How long will they govern? Let us see how long they will dictate. Let's wait for the elections,” Singh said.
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP’s governance record in Manipur, Singh alleged that the state had witnessed serious administrative decline over the past three years. According to him, several departments have become “obsolete” and the financial condition of the state has “almost collapsed”.
Singh argued that the ongoing crisis in Manipur could not be resolved under the present dispensation and linked peace and stability directly to the return of the Congress to power.
“I strongly believe that only when Congress comes to power at the Centre and the state here, only then can a progressive government come where people will live in harmony. Peace and coexistence can only come when the Congress party is strengthened,” he said.
The former chief minister’s remarks come at a time when Manipur continues to grapple with prolonged ethnic tensions, economic stress and political uncertainty, with the opposition repeatedly accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state of failing to restore normalcy.
Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, who also addressed the foundation day programme, emphasised the need for ideological clarity and discipline among party leaders and workers.
He said adherence to Congress values was essential if the party was to regain public confidence and lead the state out of the current crisis.
Keisham claimed that only a Congress-led government could ensure peace and development in Manipur and expressed confidence about the party’s electoral prospects.
“Congress will definitely come to power in the 2027 state elections,” he said.
The Congress has been using its organisational programmes in Manipur to sharpen its political messaging against the BJP, positioning itself as the alternative capable of restoring peace, stability and effective governance in the troubled northeastern state.
