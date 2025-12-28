BJP rule not permanent, peace will return when Congress is strengthened: Ibobi Singh

Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday said the rule of the BJP in the country and the state is “not permanent” and asserted that peace and coexistence would flourish only when the Congress party is strengthened.

Addressing party workers at the 140th foundation day celebrations of the Congress, the three-time former chief minister struck a defiant note against the ruling party and expressed confidence that the BJP’s dominance would eventually end.

“BJP is not permanent. How long will they govern? Let us see how long they will dictate. Let's wait for the elections,” Singh said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP’s governance record in Manipur, Singh alleged that the state had witnessed serious administrative decline over the past three years. According to him, several departments have become “obsolete” and the financial condition of the state has “almost collapsed”.

Singh argued that the ongoing crisis in Manipur could not be resolved under the present dispensation and linked peace and stability directly to the return of the Congress to power.

“I strongly believe that only when Congress comes to power at the Centre and the state here, only then can a progressive government come where people will live in harmony. Peace and coexistence can only come when the Congress party is strengthened,” he said.