Ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh demands emergency Assembly session to end strife

Former Manipur chief minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh has demanded an emergency session of the Assembly to find a way to end the ethnic strife in the state.

He said the Congress and 10 like-minded parties have been pressing the Governor and the state government to immediately convene an emergency session to end the violence in the state which has claimed more than 160 lives so far.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the observance of the 81st anniversary of Quit India Movement held at Congress Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday, the former chief minister asserted that adopting a unanimous resolution to end the crisis is a must.

"The proposed emergency session should discuss the crisis unfolding in the state and adopt a unanimous resolution to end the strife," Ibobi said.