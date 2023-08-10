10 Questions: Will the PM clear the mist on Manipur, and answer these today?

On Wednesday, 9 August, Union home minister Amit Shah in Parliament appealed to both Meiteis and Kukis ‘with folded hands’ to join a dialogue for peace in Manipur.

Shah appealed to the Lok Sabha to adopt a resolution for peace in Manipur and reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been so concerned and so hands-on with the situation in the state that he had woken up the home minister twice in the last three months, once at 4 am and once at 6 am.

Before meeting Parliament in the morning, the home minister met a delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum of Manipur, which had flown to Delhi from Aizawl in Mizoram. The delegation also met the director of the Intelligence Bureau and a joint director in the IB. The home minister assured the delegation that the Manipur Police would venture into the hills only accompanied by Central forces and not on their own.