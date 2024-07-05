Centre not concerned about conflict in Manipur: Congress leader Ibobi Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday, 4 July alleged that the Centre was not concerned about the ethnic violence raging in the northeastern state for over a year.

Addressing a press conference, the CLP leader said that the opposition does not have any intention of taking political mileage out of the situation but was forced to speak out.

"We and 10 other like-minded political parties have been trying to bring a solution," he said.

"Law and order is a state subject and protection of life and property is the responsibility of the state government... people know whether the government is carrying out its duties. The state machinery has completely failed," he alleged.