BJP 'sold governance' in Karnataka, alleges Congress

"Time to sack the divisive BJP. Time for a change. Change is here. Congress is here," Surjewala said.



The BJP, however, hit back saying the Congress has honestly proposed its own "commission rate card" with the people of Karnataka.



"Appreciation where it's due! The Congress Party has honestly proposed its Commission Rate Card to the people of Karnataka. The only thing they have missed out is that you will have to pay protection money in addition to these commissions to save yourself from PFI," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted sharing a copy of the Congress' advertisement in a newspaper.



"The Congress' dirty tricks department is working overtime to manufacture fake news. They had earlier fabricated a news item involving CT Ravi and the culprit was arrested. This digital artist too will meet the same fate," he said in another tweet.