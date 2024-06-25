BJP trying to impose authoritarian approach by denying Dy Speaker post to oppn: Brinda Karat

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday, 25 June attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party was trying to "impose an authoritarian approach to Parliament" by not offering Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition.

She accused the saffron party of failing to learn a lesson from the results of the Lok Sabha polls where it lost more than 63 seats.

"I believe the lesson that the BJP and its leadership should have learned from the Lok Sabha election, where they lost more than 63 seats, is that parliamentary democracy, including its traditions and protocols, must be upheld. But in this case, it seems that the leopard does not change its spots and once again they are trying to bring their bulldozer into Parliament," Karat said.

Karat, who was here to attend the party's state committee meeting, criticised the BJP's attempt to impose an authoritarian approach in Parliament despite not holding a single-party majority, emphasising that such tactics undermine consensus and parliamentary norms.

"The tyranny of the majority will not succeed because the BJP lacks single-party majority. Yet, they persist in disregarding consensus and attempt to impose their will on Parliament," Karat said.