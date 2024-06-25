Congress issues whip, asks MPs to be present in LS during Speaker's election
Kodikunnil Suresh, considered the senior-most member of parliament within the INDIA bloc, is fielded against NDA’s Om Birla
The Congress on Tuesday, 25 June issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday, 26 June during the election for the Speaker's post.
"Very important issue will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
"All Members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on June 26, 2024 without fail and support the Party stand," the whip issued by Congress chief whip K Suresh said.
Suresh is also the joint candidate of the opposition INDIA bloc for Speaker's post. He takes on NDA's Om Birla
Congress, nominated Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh for the 18th Lok Sabha Speaker's post. This marks a historic instance in India’s parliamentary history where an election will be held for the Speaker's position.
Kodikunnil Suresh considered the senior-most member of parliament within the INDIA bloc, has won the Lok Sabha elections for the eighth time in 2024. He currently represents the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Additionally, he serves as the working president of Congress's Kerala unit and holds the position of chief whip of the Congress parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 6:32 PM